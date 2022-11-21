THE co-leader of Aberdeen City Council has said climate change doubters should “think again” following a weekend of extreme weather in the north east of Scotland.
Clean-up operations are now underway across the north east after a major incident was announced across the area on Friday evening as a month’s worth of rain fell in just one night.
A woman was swept into the River Don near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire as heavy rain battered the area on Friday, and remains missing.
As a result of the flooding roads were closed, rivers burst their banks and trains were cancelled in the area over the weekend.
Speaking about the aftermath to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, SNP councillor Alex Nicoll said: “I am a firm believer that climate change is underway and we have to do everything we can to minimise it.
“So I think anyone who doesn’t have serious concerns about climate change, maybe needs to think again.”
READ MORE: Climate sceptics should ‘think again’ after extreme weather, says council leader
Water levels in rivers around Aberdeenshire have begun to fall but still remain high in some areas. Members of the public have been urged to take care.
The chief executive of Aberdeenshire Council, John Savage, said the levels had not been “this high” in a number of years.
Savage told Good Morning Scotland: “We had record levels of water in the Donside area, really high in the Deeside areas. So very extensive rain over a couple of days.
“The rivers were pretty high as we saw some and a lot of surface water coming off fields in the higher ground that caused some problems, primarily for our roads and our sort of landscape area.”
“I think what is unusual is, we’ve not seen, according to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa), the levels of water as high as this for a number of years.”
Savage said “not too many properties” had been flooded and the council would be stepping in to assist with their clean-up efforts.
On Friday evening, Police Scotland declared a major incident following the extreme weather.
Nicoll said measures have to be in place for dealing with extreme weather events but as a city, Aberdeen was having to deploy them “more readily”.
“Well, we have major investments underway regarding flood defence, and also for coastal erosion, because these are problems, they are going to continue in the decades ahead.
“So as a local authority, we have to take steps to obviously consider and minimise that.”
Aberdeen’s Christmas lights switch on was delayed by the weather, but Nicoll said that “it lifted the spirits” of people in the city.
Savage also said a woman, who was swept away by rapid flood waters on Friday evening, was still missing.
The Met Office had a yellow weather warning in place for ice in the north east until 9am on Monday morning.
Why are you making commenting on The National only available to subscribers?
We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories. We’ve got the most informed readers in Scotland, asking each other the big questions about the future of our country.
Unfortunately, though, these important debates are being spoiled by a vocal minority of trolls who aren’t really interested in the issues, try to derail the conversations, register under fake names, and post vile abuse.
So that’s why we’ve decided to make the ability to comment only available to our paying subscribers. That way, all the trolls who post abuse on our website will have to pay if they want to join the debate – and risk a permanent ban from the account that they subscribe with.
The conversation will go back to what it should be about – people who care passionately about the issues, but disagree constructively on what we should do about them. Let’s get that debate started!
Callum Baird, Editor of The National
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here