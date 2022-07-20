THERE are calls for supermarkets in Scotland to stop the sale of artificial grass.
The trustee of a Scottish rewilding charity has called their sale “extremely detrimental” to the country’s biodiversity.
Alan Hepburn, a trustee of Scotland: The Big Picture, posted a picture to Twitter which criticised a Tesco store in Musselburgh for selling artificial grass for only £24. So far, it has garnered over 19,000 likes.
He calls on the supermarket chain to stop selling the artificial turf on environmental grounds, particularly in light of the heatwave hitting the UK.
He said: “Personally, I can think of very few situations where using plastic grass can be justified.
“It is extraordinarily detrimental to our native wildlife, from birds and mammals to invertebrates.
“The soil below, if there is any, is pointlessly damaged and inaccessible to all the many creatures that depend on it.
“This product also doesn’t have the cooling effect of grass or other plant cover.
“If natural grass is not possible, there are many other ways to cover the ground that can be attractive, climate friendly, good for nature, and low maintenance.”
No @Tesco just no pic.twitter.com/PbQzJMPklP— Rewild Scotland 🏴 (@RewildScotland) June 2, 2022
Experts have found that artificial turf can heat up to potentially dangerous levels in hot weather, presenting a hazard for people and their pets.
A children’s playground surfaced with artificial grass in Sydney, Australia reportedly reached 93.7C in 2020.
Megan Kirton, project officer for Scottish environmental charity Fidra, pointed to the use of artificial grass on sports pitches as a cautionary tale for their use domestically.
She said: “Building, using, and maintaining plastic sports pitches are contributing to the plastic pollution and climate crisis.
“Artificial pitches in dense urban environments can increase surrounding temperatures by 4 degrees Celsius.
“In a society where climate change is creating rising temperatures, and plastic pollution threatens wildlife, many communities may now favour natural grass pitches.
“Playing sports should not be adding more problems for our environment and wildlife.”
Artificial grass is made of petroleum-based products, meaning its manufacture contributes towards rising fossil fuel emissions.
According to Fidra, thousands of tonnes of microplastic granules make their way into the environment each year due to the use of artificial turf.
Earlier this year Tesco said that it had removed 1 and a half billion pieces of plastic from its packaging products through methods such as replacing plastic straws with paper ones.
Tesco has been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The National only available to subscribers?
We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories. We’ve got the most informed readers in Scotland, asking each other the big questions about the future of our country.
Unfortunately, though, these important debates are being spoiled by a vocal minority of trolls who aren’t really interested in the issues, try to derail the conversations, register under fake names, and post vile abuse.
So that’s why we’ve decided to make the ability to comment only available to our paying subscribers. That way, all the trolls who post abuse on our website will have to pay if they want to join the debate – and risk a permanent ban from the account that they subscribe with.
The conversation will go back to what it should be about – people who care passionately about the issues, but disagree constructively on what we should do about them. Let’s get that debate started!
Callum Baird, Editor of The National
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here