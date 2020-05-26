THE Scottish Tories’ shadow secretary for strategy has said the resignation of Scotland Office minister Douglas Ross “shows exactly why Cummings should be sacked”.

Ross announced his resignation this morning after the Prime Minister’s top adviser gave an unprecedented press conference over his 250-mile trip to his parents’ farm in Durham while sick with Covid-19 at the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Prime Minister has backed Dominic Cummings’s journey and the Cabinet has rallied round the adviser to defend his decision, arguing he was prioritising the needs of his wife and child. Cummings has insisted he made the trip to the north east of England to ensure if he became too unwell to look after his young son, he would have family members around who could help.

Releasing a statement explaining the decision on Twitter this morning, Ross said: “I have constituents who didn’t get to say goodbye to loved ones; families who could not mourn together; people who didn’t visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance of the government. I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior adviser to the government was right.”

Over the weekend Scottish Tories were silent until the Prime Minister officially backed Cummings, when Jackson Carlaw said: “I’ve heard what the Prime Minister has said and it is a situation for him to judge.

“He has reached a conclusion and we must all now focus on continuing to beat this dreadful pandemic.”

— Adam Tomkins MSP (@ProfTomkins) May 26, 2020

Now MSP Ross’s resignation has prompted MSP Adam Tomkins to speak out against the controversial adviser.

Responding to the Moray MP’s statement, Tomkins said: “To lose @Douglas4Moray from Government is a disaster.

“His was one of clearest voices for the Union in Government. It shows exactly why Cummings should be sacked. I suspect others will follow where Douglas has led.”

Carlaw reacted the Ross’s resignation this morning too but did acknowledge Cummings’s involvement. He wrote on Twitter: "Great loss to the Scotland Office and UK Government, sorry to see him go but entirely respect and understand his decision. I know he will continue to be an excellent MP for Moray as we all seek to tackle this health crisis."