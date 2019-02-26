NORTH Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi yesterday ahead of his second nuclear summit with US president Donald Trump.

Soldiers, police and international journalists milled around the Melia Hotel where Kim was set to stay.

Earlier in the morning Kim stepped off his train after a ride that started in Pyongyang and wound through China to a Vietnamese border town. A crowd gathered along the road near the station to wave North Korean flags and bouquets of flowers as the North Korean leader stepped into a black limousine that was then surrounded by bodyguards who ran alongside their leader as he left the station. Trump was flying to Hanoi from Washington.

Kim’s arrival comes as Vietnamese officials scramble to finish preparations for a rushed summit that is meant to deal with one of Asia’s biggest security challenges: North Korea’s pursuit of a nuclear programme that stands on the verge of viably threatening any target on the planet.

Officials in Hanoi said they only had 10 days to prepare for the summit – much less than the nearly two months Singapore had before the first Trump-Kim meeting last year – but still vowed to provide airtight security. “Security will be at the maximum level,” Vietnamese deputy minister of foreign affairs, Le Hoai Trung, said.

MORE climbers are expected to try to scale the Nepal side of Mount Everest in coming weeks after China said it would limit attempts from the northern side, officials have said.

Danduraj Ghimire of Nepal’s Tourism Department said it expects more climbers than usual will apply for climbing permits during the spring climbing season that begins later this week.

Some 563 climbers scaled the 8850-metre (29,035-foot) peak from Nepal’s southern side in 2018.

The spring climbing season, when weather conditions are best on the world’s highest peak, begins in March 1 and ends on May 31.

THE Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has denounced Indian statements that its fighter jets hit a militant camp in the Pakistani town of Balakot as “fictitious”.

Khan’s remark came after a meeting of the country’s National Security Committee on Tuesday, hours after Pakistan said Indian aircraft dropped bombs on a deserted wooded area causing no casualties.

India, however, said it killed a “very large number” of militants.

Khan said that “once again, the Indian government has resorted to a self- serving, reckless and fictitious claim” and added that the statements from India were “for domestic consumption” in the run-up to elections.

He said India risks “putting regional peace and stability at grave risk”.