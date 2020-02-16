Boris Johnson has been urged to “come clean” over his £15,000 private Caribbean holiday.

Tory donor David Ross was named in the Commons’ register of members’ interests as paying for the Prime Minister’s break.

But there were calls for an investigation after he denied fronting up any cash – later saying it was a “benefit in kind”.

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard has called for Johnson to answer key questions on the issue, including who directly paid for the holiday and whether the trip is an example of his pledge to “level up” the UK.

He said: “There are very serious questions for Boris Johnson to answer over the staggering £15k private Caribbean holiday gift he received.

“Rather than addressing the issue, Johnson has instead ducked from due process over the lavish handout following repeated contradictions.

“However, his silence cannot continue and he must set out clearly who directly paid for the £15k villa?”

Downing Street has said the trip was properly registered.